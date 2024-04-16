Man hospitalized after shooting in central Fresno, police say

  • Watch Now

Tuesday, April 16, 2024
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a man was shot in central Fresno.

Authorities say it happened before 2 am Tuesday on San Pablo near Voorman.

Neighbors found the man outside their apartment with a gunshot wound, recognized him and called police.

The man was taken to nearby Community Regional Medical Center.

He is expected to survive.

Police are now working to determine where the man was shot, and what led up to the attack.

