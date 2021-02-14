43-year-old man shot and killed in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a 43-year-old man was shot and killed in central Fresno.
The Fresno Police Department says it happened around 2 pm near E Grant Ave and Mariposa St.
Police say when they arrived at the scene, they found the man with a gunshot wound. CPR attempts were unsuccessful and he died at the scene.
Authorities have a 40-year-old woman in custody. They believe the incident is domestic violence but the exact relationship is unknown.
The victim's identity has not been released at this time.
