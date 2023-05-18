WATCH LIVE

Man in critical condition following shooting in central Fresno, police say

Thursday, May 18, 2023 6:09PM
A man has been hospitalized following a shooting in central Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been hospitalized following a shooting in central Fresno.

The Fresno Police Department got a ShotSpotter notification at about 9:30 am on Valeria near McKenzie.

When police arrived, they found the man outside near the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the upper leg.

The man was taken to Community Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

It is not known what led up to the shooting.

Drivers should avoid the area as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.

