Man hospitalized after shooting at central Fresno park, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been hospitalized after a shooting at a park in central Fresno Friday evening.

Fresno police say it happened at Radio Park around 5 pm. They say the initial call was for a man that was shooting at multiple people at the park.

Witnesses told police there was some sort of argument earlier in the day and that the suspect came back to the park with a gun.

When authorities arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and rushed into surgery.
