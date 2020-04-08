Man shot at central Fresno apartment complex

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was hospitalized after a shooting in central Fresno on Tuesday night, police say.It happened around 11:30 p.m. at an apartment complex on Andrews and Weber.Fresno police say neighbors heard shots fired and vehicles speeding off in the area.Officers arrived to find a man in his 20s shot in the upper body. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, and his condition has not been released.Police do not have a suspect description but searched the area looking for witnesses and surveillance video.Investigators say a vehicle along Andrews was hit by gunfire as well as an apartment in the area.No one else was hurt.