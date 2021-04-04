Man stabbed at nightclub in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating after a fight at a central Fresno nightclub ended in a stabbing.Officers arrived to Aldo's Night club on Belmont Avenue just before 1 am.That's where they found a man suffering from stab wounds to the face and arm.Police say the victim and suspect got in a fight in the parking lot -- when the suspect pulled out a sharp object and stabbed him with it.Detectives are investigating what led up to the fight -- but they say early evidence shows that the victim may have actually started the confrontation.Officers haven't announced any arrests.