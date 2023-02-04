Man hospitalized after being stabbed in the head in Central Fresno

Witnesses say there was an intoxicated man walking around an apartment complex causing a disturbance before a man was stabbed in the head Friday night.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in the hospital after being stabbed in central Fresno.

The stabbing happened on Dakota and Thorne avenues just before 10 p.m. Friday night.

Witnesses say there was an intoxicated man walking around an apartment complex causing a disturbance.

When a resident went downstairs and confronted the man, he pulled out a knife and stabbed the resident.

The victim, a man in his late 30s, was taken to Community Regional Medical Center with stab wounds and cuts to his head.

The 32-year-old attacker was found in a nearby carport and taken into custody.