Central Unified staff honored during 2023 Employee of the Year event

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. -- The Central Unified School District honored employees who go above and beyond on Thursday night.

The 2023 Employee of the Year ceremony was held at Central East High's Performing Arts Center.

40 nominees represented the best of the best in the district in three award categories.

Jodie Velasquez took home the Classified Employee of the Year award, and Jose Blanco was named Certificated Employee of the Year.

Rayshawn Hightower was awarded Administrator of the year.

Action News' very own Vanessa Vasconcelos proudly served as MC for the event.