Central Unified to have free breakfast and lunches for students

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Central Unified School District is making sure students don't go through the day hungry.

The district says all students will be served lunch and breakfast at no charge.

This comes as an amendment to its policy for serving meals to students under the National School Lunch - School Breakfast Programs for the 2022-23 school year.