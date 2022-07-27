Central Unified board votes to rename James K. Polk Elementary to Central Elementary

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Central Unified leaders have voted to rename one of their elementary schools.

The board voted four to two to rename James K. Polk Elementary to Central Elementary.

Polk was the country's 11th president and a known slaveowner who shared racist views.

Some called for the board to drop "James K." and just name the school "Polk."

Residents were able to fill out a survey online to give their input on the name change.

It is not known when the name change will officially go into effect.