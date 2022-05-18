central unified school district

Central Unified breaks ground on new elementary school in west central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Central Unified School District broke ground Tuesday on a new state-of-the-art elementary school that will serve families in west central Fresno.

The new site will be located on Shields Avenue near Brawley Avenue.

The district told Action News this new campus would welcome students from existing neighborhoods and those moving into new housing developments west of Highway 99.

The two-story school will feature 31 classrooms, a multi-purpose room, a library, multiple sports fields and basketball courts.

It will be able to house 750 students when it opens, with room to grow.

"It's exciting that we are in a position to be able to house our neighborhood in a school close by for them, and it's because of the support of our community," said Ketti Davis, superintendent of Central Unified.

District officials said construction is expected to begin late this fall. It's being funded by Measure D, which passed in 2020.

It will be the Central Unified's 15th elementary school.

