Central Unified board votes to rename 1 of elementary schools

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Central Unified board members voted to rename one of its elementary school campuses.

Tuesday night, they voted five to two in favor of renaming James K. Polk Elementary in west central Fresno.

Polk was the country's 11th president and a known slave owner.

During the meeting, the board also voted against renaming Houghton-Kearney Elementary School.

Board members voted in favor of changing Madison Elementary's logo, which currently depicts a Native American wearing a headdress.
