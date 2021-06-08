Central Unified superintendent Andrew Alvarado arrested on domestic violence charges

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The superintendent of the Central Unified School District was arrested last week on domestic violence charges.Fresno County Sheriff's deputies said Andrew Alvarado was booked into the Fresno County Jail last Thursday night for felony of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse.Fresno police said they responded to a call claiming that Alvarado was pushing the caller and throwing things at them."The officers could see visible injuries on the caller," said police sergeant Diana Trueba Vega.Officers also said Alvarado has a misdemeanor warrant for failing to secure payment and contracting without a license.Action News also learned the superintendent has two prior DUI convictions.Action News reached out to Alvarado, who confirmed the arrest last week, and said that to his knowledge, the District Attorney hasn't filed charges yet.He said the process needs to run its course and did not comment further on the case.The president of the Central Unified board of trustees said they would discuss the matter on Tuesday during their closed session meeting, and provide what updates they can to the public.Alvarado has been with the Central Unified School District for a little over two years.Central Unified is the third-largest school district in Fresno County.