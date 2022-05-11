Central Unified School District announces new superintendent

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Central Unified School District has announced its new superintendent -- and it's a familiar name.Ketti Davis has been appointed as district superintendent.She's served as Central Unified's acting superintendent over the last year and has worked for the district the past three decades.Davis is a graduate of Fresno State and Fresno Pacific universities.She replaces Andrew Alvarado, who resigned last year after being arrested for domestic violence.Those charges were eventually dropped by the Madera County District Attorney.