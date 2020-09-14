air quality

Air quality unhealthy for all today as Valley wakes up to more smoky skies

The Central Valley woke up to thick, smoky skies on Monday morning as wildfires continue to rage in California.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Central Valley woke up to thick, smoky skies on Monday morning as wildfires continue to rage in California.

Smoke from the Creek Fire in Fresno and Madera counties and the SQF Complex Fire in Tulare County pushed in on Sunday and settled into the Valley floor overnight.

ABC30 Meteorologist Madeline Evans said visibility for the much of the Valley was at three miles or less around 5:30 a.m.



Much like driving in the fog, commuters will want to take their time and slow down while traveling to work this morning, Evans said.

The air quality for the entire Valley will be unhealthy on Monday. You can track the air quality index in your area by clicking here.

App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window


WATCH | Latest Accuweather Forecast from the StormWarn 30 center
EMBED More News Videos

Watch the latest Accuweather Forecast from the StormWarn 30 center.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherfresno countymerced countymadera countytulare countymariposa countykings countyair qualitycreek fireweatherwildfiresmoke
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AIR QUALITY
Latino Life: Dr. Carmela Sosa shares wildfire safety and health tips
Newsom tours NorCal fire destruction
Tips for protecting your eyes from wildfire smoke
Bad air quality adds to challenges of exercising during a pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Creek Fire: 201,908 acres burned with 10% containment
Trump to visit fire-ravaged California today
Missing Merced woman found alive inside crashed car
SQF Complex Fire: 89,471 acres burned, 12% contained
Creek Fire: CAL FIRE captain and family lose home to flames just weeks after moving
Los Banos police searching for missing 90-year-old woman
Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims to meet with President Trump during Sacramento visit
Show More
Man dies after being stabbed in northeast Fresno
Man hit and killed by car while pushing granddaughter on stroller in central Fresno, police say
65-year-old man killed in crash in Fresno County, CHP says
Central California coronavirus cases
Creek Fire: With some containment in Madera Co., crews shifting to Bass Lake area
More TOP STORIES News