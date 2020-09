Air quality unhealthy for all today as Valley wakes up to more smoky skies

Waking up to thick smoke this morning blanketing the Valley. Treat it like fog and take your time this morning if you have to head out. @ABC30 #AMLive #StormWarn30 #CreekFire pic.twitter.com/dxxZo2U1Cb — Madeline Evans (@MadelineABC30) September 14, 2020

App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

EMBED >More News Videos Watch the latest Accuweather Forecast from the StormWarn 30 center.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Central Valley woke up to thick, smoky skies on Monday morning as wildfires continue to rage in California.Smoke from the Creek Fire in Fresno and Madera counties and the SQF Complex Fire in Tulare County pushed in on Sunday and settled into the Valley floor overnight.ABC30 Meteorologist Madeline Evans said visibility for the much of the Valley was at three miles or less around 5:30 a.m.Much like driving in the fog, commuters will want to take their time and slow down while traveling to work this morning, Evans said.The air quality for the entire Valley will be unhealthy on Monday. You can track the air quality index in your area by clicking here