WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Central Valley Alzheimer's Caregiver & Wellness Conference held for spanish speakers

ABC30 Digital Team Image
ByABC30 Digital Team KFSN logo
Sunday, June 25, 2023 5:24PM
Central Valley Alzheimer's Caregiver & Wellness Conference held for spanish speakers
EMBED <>More Videos

Caregivers and vendors gathered in Fresno Saturday for an annual conference on Alzheimer's.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Caregivers and vendors gathered in Fresno Saturday for an annual conference on Alzheimer's.

The Central Valley Alzheimer's Caregiver and Wellness Conference is held in Spanish for Spanish-speaking caregivers.

Action News Anchor Graciela Moreno was the events emcee.

Organizers say Latinos are 1.5 times more likely to have dementia.

That and other factors are why local memory centers say outreach to the Spanish-speaking community is extremely important.

For news updates, follow Graciela Moreno on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW