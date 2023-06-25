Central Valley Alzheimer's Caregiver & Wellness Conference held for spanish speakers

Caregivers and vendors gathered in Fresno Saturday for an annual conference on Alzheimer's.

The Central Valley Alzheimer's Caregiver and Wellness Conference is held in Spanish for Spanish-speaking caregivers.

Action News Anchor Graciela Moreno was the events emcee.

Organizers say Latinos are 1.5 times more likely to have dementia.

That and other factors are why local memory centers say outreach to the Spanish-speaking community is extremely important.

