Group in DC aiming to secure more federal money for Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dozens of Valley lawmakers and business executives are in Washington, DC, this week hoping to secure more federal money for the Central Valley.

Some of the projects they're focusing on include funding for the widening of the busy Millerton Road, and the Highway 99 corridor project.

They're also hoping to secure money for a new air traffic control tower and a runway reconstruction project at Fresno Yosemite International Airport.

They're also looking to the US Department of Labor for money to improve safety for local business owners.

The 21-member delegation includes the mayors of Huron, Sanger, Parlier and Kingsburg, as well as the CEO of the Fresno Regional Workforce Development Board and the interim executive director of the Fresno Council of Governments.

The group will return to the Valley on Wednesday.