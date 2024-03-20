Central Valley students can learn, network with FBI agents through Spring FBI Teen Academy

Central Valley High School Juniors have the opportunity of a lifetime to learn more about how the Federal Bureau of Investigation works.

Central Valley High School Juniors have the opportunity of a lifetime to learn more about how the Federal Bureau of Investigation works.

Central Valley High School Juniors have the opportunity of a lifetime to learn more about how the Federal Bureau of Investigation works.

Central Valley High School Juniors have the opportunity of a lifetime to learn more about how the Federal Bureau of Investigation works.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Central Valley High School Juniors have the opportunity of a lifetime to learn more about how the Federal Bureau of Investigation works.

The Spring FBI Teen Academy is taking applications for students to participate in a unique opportunity.

The single-day program allows students to learn about the FBI's investigative priorities and offers hands-on workshops.

More than 400 students have participated in the Academy.

Gina Swankie with the FBI says taking part in the program is a great opportunity for students to network.

"It's an opportunity for a student to literally ask any questions they want of the FBI. A career pathway or what career somebody had. For many of our agents, it's a second or third career for them. So what did they do before or what the steps or were they even think about being an agent when they were the same age," Swankie said.

All High School Juniors, including those in public, private, charter, or home school, are encouraged to apply.

Applications are due Friday, March 22. To apply, click here.

The academy will begin on April 19 at the FBI Sacramento Field Office headquarters in Roseville.