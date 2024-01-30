Warmer January temperatures could impact winter crops

Cold-weather vegetables thrive even when the Valley turns chilly. We visited a local farmer to see how concerned she was with this week's rise in temperatures.

Cold-weather vegetables thrive even when the Valley turns chilly. We visited a local farmer to see how concerned she was with this week's rise in temperatures.

Cold-weather vegetables thrive even when the Valley turns chilly. We visited a local farmer to see how concerned she was with this week's rise in temperatures.

Cold-weather vegetables thrive even when the Valley turns chilly. We visited a local farmer to see how concerned she was with this week's rise in temperatures.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Winter vegetables like cabbage, cauliflower and broccoli love the cold.

But a few warm days in the 70s worries See Thao of Mao Farms in Fresno County because it could shorten this year's crop.

"It does a little bit because then most of the greens will blossom a lot faster," See said.

The more than 30 vegetables are growing on the farm right now usually last through March.

Mao Farms is named after See's mother.

The family sells produce at Vineyard Farmers Market and three other markets in the Valley.

Customers love the different colored cauliflowers they grow.

"We've got the cheddar, the purple cauliflower," See said. "There's green ones that look just like the white ones."

They taste pretty much the same.

"Anything with more color, darker in color, you want to eat that," See said. "That's the most nutritious for you. A lot of people tell me they've been getting their kids to eat cauliflower, that they've been enjoying all the different colors, so that's a good thing."

The unique-looking vegetable called romanesco always draws interest at the markets.

"It's a cross between the cauliflower and the broccoli," See said. "It looks nothing like a broccoli, and you wouldn't think of it as a cauliflower, but it is."

Mao Farms has been selling produce at local farmers markets since 2001.

"When my parents migrated here in 1991 from Laos, they were in a refugee camp and they came here," See said. "Farming was their only source of income."

See Thao is proud to be able to help continue a family tradition.

For news updates, follow Dale Yurong on Facebook and Twitter.