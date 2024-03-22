Fresno State honors civil rights activist Cesar Chavez

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Lawmakers, Fresno State educators and students gathered at the peace garden on campus to honor the late civil rights activist Cesar Chavez on Thursday.

Attendees were greeted by traditional Mexican dancers and mariachi performers.

After the performances, Assemblymember Joaquin Arambula spoke to the crowds of people.

For him, Cesar Chavez's work hits close to home.

"Many of us have our own immigrant story about how we came here to the United States. Especially here in the Central Valley. And we look towards leaders like Cesar Chavez who stood up for the rights and dignity that we all deserve," said Arambula.

Cesar Chavez founded the United Farm Workers of America and dedicated his life to improving the rights of farm workers until his death in 1993.

Arambula and event organizers said Chavez was an icon -- and that's why they've continued to honor the Mexican American labor leader at the university for 30 years now.

"I think everybody understands farm work affects everyone. And we all show our support through celebrating the work that Cesar Chavez did through UFW. So, it's amazing to see the amount of support," said Program Director Ofelia Gamez.

She said with over 51% of Fresno State students being latino, it's important to host events like this to inspire future generations.

One of those students is Omar Agustin-Zarate. He is part of the Farmworker Advocacy Club. He says the work of Cesar Chavez continues to inspire him.

"It's important for me to be here at the Cesar Chavez event because I want to continue on his legacy, knowing that I am a child of farm workers," said Agustin-Zarate.

