Northern lights could be visible in northern US tonight as solar storm triggers auroras

If you're in the northern United States on Monday evening, look to the sky! A solar storm is expected to hit Earth, trigging auroras -- or what we know as the northern lights.

Auroras emit spectacular green and red light in multiple arcs that are expected to be visible in parts of the Pacific Northwest, the northern Plains, the Great Lakes region and New England, according to AccuWeather.

The storm should last from around 11 p.m. ET until the early dawn hours of Tuesday, Set. 29. The moon will contest the auroras, though, so the lights will be best visible when the moon sets around 3:30 a.m. Make sure you move to a dark area with a clear view of the northern horizon for your best shot at seeing the auroras.
