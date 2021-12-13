Clovis eatery offering elaborate charcuterie boards to-go this holiday season

From charcuterie boards to holiday gifts, Cork and Knife has it all this holiday.
"Grab a bite to eat, a glass of wine, a bottle if you'd like, than afterwards you can look around buy something for your kids," said wine specialist Andrew Koeper.
Known for their selection of wine and cheese boards, the Clovis storefront is offering much more than just a sit-down experience.
"Charcuterie boards to-go, we have our petite, local and master boards to go," explained Koeper. "We also have dine-in as well."
Starting at $40 you can order a charcuterie board for your next holiday party - and we're not just talking about meats and cheese.
"Berries, grapes, nuts, dried fruit, sweet peppers, onions, pickles," described Koeper. "75% of our products you're not going to find anywhere else."
Just give them 24 hours' notice and they'll have it ready
"You're saving a lot of time because we're able to put it together," added Koeper. "All of our meats and cheeses are competitive price."
When you come to pick up your board you'll notice some changes to the shop. They've transformed the storefront to accommodate holiday shoppers.
"We pulled out a couple of our tables to put in some of our retail items," added Koper. "We are trying to push some of the stuff for the holidays."
