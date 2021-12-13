holiday shopping

Clovis eatery offering elaborate charcuterie boards to-go this holiday season

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Clovis eatery offering elaborate charcuterie boards to-go

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local eatery wants to be your one-stop shop for food and fun this holiday season.

From charcuterie boards to holiday gifts, Cork and Knife has it all this holiday.

"Grab a bite to eat, a glass of wine, a bottle if you'd like, than afterwards you can look around buy something for your kids," said wine specialist Andrew Koeper.

Known for their selection of wine and cheese boards, the Clovis storefront is offering much more than just a sit-down experience.

"Charcuterie boards to-go, we have our petite, local and master boards to go," explained Koeper. "We also have dine-in as well."

Starting at $40 you can order a charcuterie board for your next holiday party - and we're not just talking about meats and cheese.

"Berries, grapes, nuts, dried fruit, sweet peppers, onions, pickles," described Koeper. "75% of our products you're not going to find anywhere else."

Just give them 24 hours' notice and they'll have it ready

"You're saving a lot of time because we're able to put it together," added Koeper. "All of our meats and cheeses are competitive price."

When you come to pick up your board you'll notice some changes to the shop. They've transformed the storefront to accommodate holiday shoppers.

"We pulled out a couple of our tables to put in some of our retail items," added Koper. "We are trying to push some of the stuff for the holidays."

For more details visit their website.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingclovisholiday shoppingtaking action togetherbusinessfoodgiftschristmasshopping
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOLIDAY SHOPPING
Visalia baker spreads holiday cheer with sweet deliveries
Shoppers hit the stores for last-minute Christmas shopping
Teen's non-profit brings holiday cheer to foster kids
Holiday deadlines: Last week to mail packages in time for Christmas
TOP STORIES
Clovis Unified students head back to class amid new COVID protocols
Multi-agency operation cracks down on street racing in Fresno County
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
Robots filling in staffing shortages at CA hotels, no tips expected
Man killed in suspected hit-and-run crash in Reedley, CHP says
Man shot by Fresno police, accused of stabbing K9 identified
Show More
End of an era: Classic BlackBerry phones will stop working Jan. 4
Jerry Dyer reflects on 1st year as Fresno mayor
Cressman's General Store selling stickers to help fund new flagpole
New proposal could change trend of customers moving to solar energy
Pedestrian hit and killed by alleged drunk driver in Tulare
More TOP STORIES News