Motorcyclist found with drugs after chase through central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A motorcycle rider was arrested after he led deputies on a chase through central Fresno early Thursday morning.It started just after 2:30 a.m. this morning at Cedar and Clinton after the rider pulled out in front of a deputy's patrol vehicle.The deputy had to hit his breaks to avoid hitting the rider. When the deputy tried to pull the rider over, he sped away, and a pursuit began.The rider lost control of the bike while trying to turn at First and Weldon and rolled off the road.He ditched the motorcycle and tried to escape, but deputies eventually caught up to him. He was found with a small amount of marijuana and a drug scale.No one else was injured.The bike rider was taken into custody. He has not been identified.