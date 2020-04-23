crime

Motorcyclist found with drugs after chase through central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A motorcycle rider was arrested after he led deputies on a chase through central Fresno early Thursday morning.

It started just after 2:30 a.m. this morning at Cedar and Clinton after the rider pulled out in front of a deputy's patrol vehicle.

The deputy had to hit his breaks to avoid hitting the rider. When the deputy tried to pull the rider over, he sped away, and a pursuit began.

The rider lost control of the bike while trying to turn at First and Weldon and rolled off the road.

He ditched the motorcycle and tried to escape, but deputies eventually caught up to him. He was found with a small amount of marijuana and a drug scale.

No one else was injured.

The bike rider was taken into custody. He has not been identified.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno centralarrestpolice chasecrimefresno county sheriff department
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
2 arrested for stealing $16k worth of tobacco products in Fresno Co.
Police searching for man who stole woman's purse at gas station
Teen arrested in connection to Exeter drive-by shooting
Man, woman shot at southwest Fresno apartment complex
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kori Muhammad convicted of murder for Fresno mass shooting
Central California coronavirus cases
4.4M more Americans applied for unemployment last week
CA woman believed to be nation's first COVID-19 death was healthy, family says
Clovis Unified extends distance learning to May 22
Fresno VA center scaling up safety measures amid COVID-19 crisis
80% of Americans say stay-at-home orders are worth it, polls show
Show More
1 dead after speed contest turns into car crash on Highway 168 near Tollhouse
Fresno Unified distributing tablets, laptops to its students
Stopping virus huge challenge at crowded US meat plants
Business booming for bail bondsmen after 'zero dollar bail' introduced
Foster Farms Fresno plant worker tests positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News