Chat with the Chief: Clovis Fire Chief on new life-saving technology

Thursday, February 8, 2024 12:26AM
Our conversation with public safety leaders continues, and we're learning about new life-saving technology being used by the Clovis Fire Department.
CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Our conversation with public safety leaders continues, and we're learning about new life-saving technology being used by the Clovis Fire Department.

We sat down with Chief Chris Ekk to talk about the "LUCAS Chest Compression System" and how it works.

