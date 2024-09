Chat with the Chief: Madera Police Chief Gino Chiaramonte

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The search continues for the person responsible for the death of a 13-year-old boy stabbed at a party in Madera.

A 15-year-old was also stabbed in the altercation and taken to the hospital.

We sat down with Madera Police Chief Gino Chiaramonte to discuss the latest in the investigation, and what violent crime trends look like in Madera overall.

