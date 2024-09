Chat with the Chief

Chat with the Chief: Tulare Police Chief Fred Ynclan on recruitment, officer wellness

We sat down with Chief Fred Ynclan with the Tulare Police Department to chat about recruitment and officer wellness.

We sat down with Chief Fred Ynclan with the Tulare Police Department to chat about recruitment and officer wellness.

We sat down with Chief Fred Ynclan with the Tulare Police Department to chat about recruitment and officer wellness.

We sat down with Chief Fred Ynclan with the Tulare Police Department to chat about recruitment and officer wellness.

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- We are committed to conversations with local public service leaders.

We sat down with Chief Fred Ynclan with the Tulare Police Department to chat about recruitment and officer wellness.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.