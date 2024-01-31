Chat with the Chief: Selma Police Chief on Officer Gonzalo Carrasco's impact

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Wednesday marks a solemn anniversary for the Selma Police Department.

On January 31, 2023, Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. was shot and killed while protecting the community.

We sat down with Selma Police Chief Rudy Alcaraz, who details what this last year has been like for him and his officers after losing one of their own, and how they're honoring his legacy in addition to Wednesday's memorial.

