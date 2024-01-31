WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Chat with the Chief: Selma Police Chief on Officer Gonzalo Carrasco's impact

Vanessa Vasconcelos Image
ByVanessa Vasconcelos KFSN logo
Wednesday, January 31, 2024 12:09AM
Chat with the Chief: Selma Police Chief on Officer Carrasco's impact
Wednesday marks a solemn anniversary for the Selma Police Department.
KFSN

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Wednesday marks a solemn anniversary for the Selma Police Department.

On January 31, 2023, Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. was shot and killed while protecting the community.

We sat down with Selma Police Chief Rudy Alcaraz, who details what this last year has been like for him and his officers after losing one of their own, and how they're honoring his legacy in addition to Wednesday's memorial.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW