Chat with the Chief: Visalia Police Chief Jason Salazar on school threats

We spoke with Chief Jason Salazar with the Visalia Police Department to talk about the growing issue of non-credible school threats

Chat with the Chief: Visalia Police Chief Jason Salazar on school threats

Chat with the Chief: Visalia Police Chief Jason Salazar on school threats We spoke with Chief Jason Salazar with the Visalia Police Department to talk about the growing issue of non-credible school threats

Chat with the Chief: Visalia Police Chief Jason Salazar on school threats We spoke with Chief Jason Salazar with the Visalia Police Department to talk about the growing issue of non-credible school threats

Chat with the Chief: Visalia Police Chief Jason Salazar on school threats We spoke with Chief Jason Salazar with the Visalia Police Department to talk about the growing issue of non-credible school threats

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- We speak with local public safety leaders about everything from crime rates to community events with our segment "Chat with the Chief."

We spoke with Chief Jason Salazar with the Visalia Police Department to talk about the growing issue of non-credible school threats.