Man creates special date nights for pregnant wife on bed rest at Chicago hospital

CHICAGO -- A Chicago man is creating special date nights for his pregnant wife while she's on bed rest at a hospital awaiting the birth of their first child.

Shona Moeller's water broke five months into her pregnancy, putting her at extremely high risk. She was put on strict bed rest, and eventually hospitalized.

With COVID-19 restrictions, Moeller can't have visitors.

So her husband, Bob Conlin, decided to support his wife by bringing date night to her. Once a week, he has dinner delivered to her and sits at a table on the sidewalk four floors down, so they can share a meal together.

Moeller can wave down at her husband from the window, and oftentimes he brings handmade signs.

Every day, the parents-to-be and their doctors are becoming more optimistic.
