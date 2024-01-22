Deadline approaching to file claim in Chick-fil-A class action settlement

The company agreed to a settlement after accused of increasing menu prices on delivery orders by as much as 30%

The Chick-fil-A class action lawsuit settlement only applies to five states, including New Jersey, California, Florida, Georgia, and New York.

Time is running out to submit a claim in connection with a Chick-fil-A class action lawsuit.

The fast food chain may owe you a $29 gift card after agreeing to pay out $4.4 million in the settlement.

Chick-fil-A is accused of promising low delivery fees through its app or website during the COVID pandemic but actually increased the menu prices on delivery orders by as much as 30%.

Chick-fil-A also agreed to add a disclosure on its app and website stating that product prices may be higher for delivery orders.

Customers must have placed a delivery order between November 1, 2019, and April 30, 2021, to be eligible.

If you're eligible, you will receive an email. The deadline to submit a claim is February 15.