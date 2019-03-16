Willful child cruelty charges filed against parents of 8-year-old boy missing for 2 weeks

Charges of willful harm to a child were filed against Bryce McIntosh and Jillian Godfrey in connection with their missing son, Noah McIntosh.
Bryce McIntosh is being held on $1 million bail while Godfrey's bail is $500,000.
An arraignment, where the couple is expected to be formally charged, was postponed to April 8.
Corona missing child: 8-year-old's parents arrested on suspicion of child abuse
Corona police say their investigation began Tuesday when officers spoke with Godfrey and unsuccessfully tried to contact Bryce McIntosh at an apartment.
Officers serving a search warrant at the apartment Wednesday found McIntosh inside with his 11-year-old daughter, but Noah wasn't there.
Detectives then arrested McIntosh and Godfrey. It's unclear if they have attorneys.
If you have any information about Noah's whereabouts, you're urged to contact Senior Detective Mario Hernandez at (951) 279-3659 or email him at Mario.Hernandez@CoronaCA.gov.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.