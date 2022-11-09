7-month-old baby shot and killed in Merced, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a baby was shot and killed in Merced Wednesday afternoon.
Police say it happened near Q. St and W. 12th St.
Officers say the 7-month-old was with their parents, and they were walking when someone shot at them.
The parents rushed the baby to a nearby McDonald's to call for help.
Police have confirmed that the infant was killed.
Neighbors told police they heard three gunshots and that a car left the area.
This is a breaking story. Stay with Action News for updates.