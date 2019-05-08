Child opens box of Legos, finds $40K of meth inside, Georgia deputies say

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Three Georgia women bought a box of Legos while visiting a South Carolina consignment shop, only to find that the box was actually filled with about $40,000 worth of methamphetamine.

Bulloch County Sheriff's Investigator Jim Riggs tells The Statesboro Herald that the women gifted the box to a child, who opened it and discovered the three pounds of drugs.

RELATED: 'Thank you for pot smoking' t-shirt worn during Havelock drug arrest mugshot

Deputies say the women turned the drugs over to the sheriff's office, who called in Drug Enforcement Administration agents. Riggs says authorities determined the drugs were likely mailed to the wrong address.

He says dealers often ship drugs to empty or abandoned addresses to be picked up, but United States Postal Service often won't leave packages at those sites. Instead, they're often left with a neighbor or auctioned off when unclaimed.

RELATED: $18M worth of cocaine found inside boxes of donated bananas
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
georgiamethamphetaminedrugmethlego
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Show More
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
More TOP STORIES News