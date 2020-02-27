Houston babysitter charged with accidentally shooting nephew while taking selfies with gun

HOUSTON, Texas -- A 19-year-old woman is accused of accidentally shooting her 10-year old nephew while babysitting him Tuesday, according to Texas investigators.

Caitlyn Smith has been charged with injury to a child causing serious bodily injury.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, Smith was playing with what she thought was an unloaded gun and was taking pictures with it when it fired. The boy was shot in the stomach.



The sheriff's office said the child is in serious condition but is expected to make a full recovery.

The incident remains under investigation.
