Travel

No visitors at China Peak Mountain Resort this Labor Day amid forest closures

China Peak's mountain biking park, disc golf course and scenic rides are closed to the public.
EMBED <>More Videos

No visitors at China Peak resort for Labor Day amid forest closures

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You won't be able to head up to China Peak Mountain Resort this Labor Day weekend.

Resort officials announced they've officially closed for the summer season.

They say the abrupt end of the season is due to the recent closures of all national forests in California amid the ongoing wildfires across the state.

RELATED: What statewide temporary national forest closures means for Central California

China Peak's mountain biking park, disc golf course and scenic rides are closed to the public.

In a social media post shared on Thursday, resort officials said, "this is not the closing day we anticipated."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelfresno countylabor daytravelchina peak
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
Show More
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
1 killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Pfizer officially asks FDA to greenlight vaccine for kids ages 5-11
More TOP STORIES News