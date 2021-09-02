No visitors at China Peak Mountain Resort this Labor Day amid forest closures

Resort officials announced they've officially closed for the summer season.
They say the abrupt end of the season is due to the recent closures of all national forests in California amid the ongoing wildfires across the state.
China Peak's mountain biking park, disc golf course and scenic rides are closed to the public.
In a social media post shared on Thursday, resort officials said, "this is not the closing day we anticipated."