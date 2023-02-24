Preparations for visitors at Shaver Lake, China Peak with major snowfall

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- More snow is expected at China Peak and Shaver Lake Thursday night into Friday. People ready for winter fun are headed up that way and businesses are gearing up, but if you do go, be prepared.

'Be prepared' is the motto for the weekend. Make sure to bundle up and if you're headed up to the mountains, you'll want to use 4-wheel drive and bring those chains.

"Make sure you have the right chains, just because chains are not universal they don't fit all vehicles, all tires," said Elizabeth Yelton with Caltrans.

Yelton said they'll be requiring chains starting at the top of the four-lane.

Caltrans teams have been out clearing roads expecting heavy traffic going into the weekend. Yelton said to leave time, don't speed, and don't crowd the plow.

"We have had people that have had a collision with the snow plow or snow equipment and it just kind of slows everything down," said Yelton. "Most of our collisions occur because people are traveling too fast."

If you are headed to Shaver Lake, Michele Meisch with the Greater Shaver Lake Visitors Bureau said to be safe and respectful of the community and environment.

"There are designated snow play areas and those are the only areas you're allowed to do that," said Meisch. "For a myriad of reasons, safety is one of them but also frankly just protecting our natural resources that are really beautiful year round."

Snow is icing on the cake, or lake, for a long-planned trip for some.

"We haven't seen this much snow in a long time," said Morgan Satterfield. "This is actually her first time seeing this much snow."

"This is so unexpected," said Haley Sullivan. "I thought it was going to be sunnier, but no, more snow is coming!"

Shaver Lake is just one of the places they hope to visit. Next stop, China Peak.

There Tim Cohee said the snow will make powder dreams come true this weekend.

"We've gotten about one and a half to two feet so far," said Cohee. "It's so dry and light, which of course if you're a powder head is music to your ears. It's the best snow there could ever possibly be in California."

Before you go, know it's not snow they expect to keep people off the slopes.

"The wind has more effect on everything than the snow does, the snow is generally not an issue," said Cohee.

More advice from Caltrans, have a full tank of gas and bring snacks, blankets, and an emergency kit.

You don't know how long it'll take to get up here, especially if there are accidents.

For news updates, follow Kate Nemarich on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.