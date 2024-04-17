Ski season extended at China Peak after recent storms bring fresh snow

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Before warmer temperatures set in, folks at ski resorts are soaking up what's left of the snow from our recent spring storms.

This year's ski season at China Peak is scheduled to end April 28th.

The resort will be hosting three-day weekends for the rest of the month.

The chance for an even longer ski season is possible, but slim based on the current forecast.

"You'd have to have an incredible change in weather, now to say look if it all of a sudden snowed two or three feet in the last weekend of April, is it possible we go again to May like we did last year? It's possible," said Tim Cohee, the president of China Peak.

Starting this weekend, some spring activities will kick-off at lower elevations, after being put on hold due to cold temperatures.

That includes a pond skimming competition and Luau party on Saturday.

