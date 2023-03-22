Children of murdered Fresno woman confront their father before his sentencing

The children of convicted Fresno killer Chinnawat Vue confronted their father Tuesday as he awaits sentencing.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The children of convicted Fresno killer Chinnawat Vue confronted their father Tuesday as he awaits sentencing. Earlier this year, jurors found him guilty of murdering his wife back in 2016.

This month marks 6 years since 22-year-old Xia Vang was stabbed more than 100 times in her family's northeast Fresno home.

It didn't take long for investigators to arrest her husband Chinnawat Vue. Prosecutors say the motive stemmed from his anger about an extramarital affair.

Tuesday in a Fresno County courtroom, her three children spoke directly to the man who was found guilty of killing her---their own father. He listened as one by one his children delivered short, but powerful messages to him.

"I always wondered why did my dad kill my mother and like I have been upset about that," said the couple's oldest son.

He told his father that he was left depressed and orphaned.

The couple's daughter tried to find the words to explain the nightmares that haunt her.

"I just like, see stuff happening at night sometimes. Like I don't know. I dream about my mother and him," she said.

Their youngest son explained he was not offering forgiveness.

"Dad, I don't forgive you for what you did to our mom. But it's hard when we don't have a parent around us," he said.

With the help of a translator, Xia Vang's mother told her son-in-law that he would not see his children again. According to his attorney, that's why Vue decided at that moment to respond to his children. They listened and quietly wiped away tears.

"All I can say is I am sorry for what I did to your mom. I know I shouldn't do it. I know I am not supposed to...I shouldn't do it," said Vue. "I am sorry for not being there for you in the time you needed it most. I just want to tell you I love you."

A judge won't sentence Vue until April 26. He is facing 26 years to life in prison.