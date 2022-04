Chipotle Mexican Grill is thanking healthcare heroes in a big way.The chain is giving 2,000 employees free burritos, bowls, and other menu items for a whole year.The healthcare workers will be selected at random through social media.You can nominate someone by commenting on Chipotle's Instagram. Tag the healthcare worker and share how they've impacted your life.The deadline to enter is May 6, which is also National Nurses Day.Chipotle says it will message the winners to cash in on their free food.