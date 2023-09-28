National Coffee Day deals: Free drinks at Dunkin', Krispy Kreme and more

This Friday is arguably the best day of the year: It's National Coffee Day.
Coffee shops, large and small, celebrate it annually with free (what else?) coffee and other deals. Peet's is even offering a "Disloyalty Program" that incentivizes customers of its rivals to switch.
Sixty-seven percent of Americans drink coffee every day - more than any other beverage, including water - according to National Coffee Association (NCA).
A recently released NCA report also said that coffee consumption continues to "bounce back" from the Covid-19 pandemic, notably with at-work consumption growing as companies compel their workers return to the office. In fact, enjoying an in-office coffee has "rebounded to pre-pandemic levels" with 36% of Americans participating. People drinking coffee at home are still above their pre-pandemic levels at 82%.
Here's how some of the bigger chains are celebrating:
- Circle K is giving away one free cup of coffee of any size through its app until October 2, with the offer valid at more than 7,000 US locations.
- Dunkin' is offering members of its loyalty program, Dunkin' Rewards, a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase on Friday.
- Krispy Kreme is doing one better: Completely free coffee! Any customer can get a medium hot or iced coffee, no purchase necessary. The chain recently revamped its coffee with "better beans, smoother blends and richer roasts for fresh, delicious flavor," it said.
- Peet's Coffee says it's "disrupting the coffee industry" with a new "Disloyalty Program." For the first time ever, members of its rivals' rewards programs (including Starbucks and Dunkin') can use points earned elsewhere for a free coffee at Peet's. A website has been set up to complete the process.
- Sheetz is giving customers a free Nitro or cold brew coffee (any size) with any purchase made through its app until October 1.
- Tim Hortons is giving members of its rewards program a free medium hot or iced coffee with a $3 or more purchase.
- Wendy's is selling 99-cent small hot or iced coffee on its app.
