Chipotle to hire 10,000 new employees, open 100th Chipotlane drive-thru

Chipotle Mexican Grill is hitting the century mark and is celebrating by going on a hiring spree.

The restaurant chain is opening its 100th Chipotlane, its drive-thru digital order pick-up lane.

This milestone will open in Columbus, Ohio, the location where the concept made its debut two years ago.

There are now Chipotlanes in 32 states.

Despite or perhaps because of the coronavirus pandemic, Chipotle's digital business grew more than 80 percent in year-to-year sales.

Chipotle is also looking to hire up to 10,000 new employees within the next few months.

More information about job openings is available at chipotlenowhiring.com.
