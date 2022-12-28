  • Full Story

Former Valley correctional officer being investigated for sexual misconduct against inmates

"Rodriguez shamefully hid behind his badge and used it to victimize a vulnerable population," CCWF Warden Mike Pallares said.

Wednesday, December 28, 2022 7:20PM

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A former correctional officer is facing charges of sexual misconduct against inmates at a Chowchilla prison.

The Madera County District Attorney's Office is now investigating the allegations against Gregory Rodriguez while at the Central California Women's Facility.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation's Office of Internal Affairs and CCWF Investigative Services Unit started investigating Rodriguez in July following reports of sexual misconduct between him and an inmate.

During the investigation, officials have identified more than 22 potential victims.

"Rodriguez shamefully hid behind his badge and used it to victimize a vulnerable population," CCWF Warden Mike Pallares said in a press release.

Rodriguez retired from state service in August after being approached by investigators.

