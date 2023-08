Man dies after being hit by train in Chowchilla, police say

CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died after being hit by a train in Chowchilla Monday evening.

The Chowchilla Police Department says it happened at 6:40 pm on Robertson Blvd. and Kings Avenue at the railroad tracks.

Officers say the man went across the tracks thinking he could beat the train but was ultimately hit.

Police want to remind the public to never try to outrun a moving train.

The man has not been identified.