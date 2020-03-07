Chowchilla Western Stampede begins

CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A time-honored Valley tradition resumed on Friday in Madera County.
A cattle drive through town kicks off the start of the Chowchilla Western Stampede.
62 years after it started, the stampede remains a Chowchilla way of life.
Folks come from near and far to watch in wonder.
Some though will going after some prize money in Chowchilla.
Razz Reynolds promised a toe-tappin' good time.
But the cattle are the big draw.
The riders did a great job keeping 150 head of cattle moving along Robertson Avenue.
The livestock put a big smile on kids' faces.
"It has a big impact and I think it helps the local businesses too," says resident Don Meyers.
The three-day roping event draws visitors to hotels, stores, and restaurants.
Locals like Lacey Robinson never forgot their first ride through town.
Visitors came from around the globe. A group of young farmers from Denmark soaked in the sunshine as well as this slice of Americana.
"This is a pretty unique experience for this group. I think everything about it is special," said Connor Harron.
