California Highway Patrol urging safe driving during 4th of July weekend

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- "We know that the traffic is going to be out there and we know that the unfortunate bad decisions are going to be made."

That's why the California Highway Patrol will be out in full force from Friday to Monday night, looking out for drivers who are speeding or driving drunk.

Friday night, the CHP is setting up a DUI checkpoint. They aren't announcing where in Fresno County, but hope that drivers who know it's out there will be less likely to get behind the wheel under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

"One, it's education," says Mike Salas with CHP. "We want to make sure that we send out the message about the DUI problem and again, we want to stop those impaired drivers before they hurt and kill somebody on our roadways."

Last 4th of July weekend, almost 1,000 drivers were arrested for DUI in California.

With the holiday landing on a Monday this year, there's more opportunity for dangerous driving.

"Most people are going to have that Monday off," Salas said. "I know that we have our 4th of July celebration in Shaver Lake Saturday. Again, we are sending additional resources up there near Shaver Lake."

CHP Fresno says deadly crashes are on the rise. Since the first of the year, the Fresno area has seen 52 deadly crashes that have killed 61 people.

Twenty-five percent of the people who died were not wearing their seat belt. CHP is urging anyone that gets into a car this weekend to buckle up.

"We are really looking for sending that message out there to make sure you fasten that seatbelt and give yourself a fighting chance if you are involved in a crash out there," Salas said.
