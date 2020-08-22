CHP officer hit by alleged DUI driver while checking on car on Highway 99

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A California Highway Patrol officer is recovering after being hit by an alleged DUI driver, Saturday morning.Authorities say two CHP officers were checking on a broken-down car on Highway 99 near Betty Dr around 2 am. When they ran the information on the car, it was determined that the car was stolen.While the officers were checking on the car, authorities say 26-year-old Tristin Renne Zurita of Tulare struck the CHP car from behind, leaving Zurita's car in the middle of the highway.The officer who was in the car at the time of the crash suffered a concussion and elbow injury.Both Zurita and the officer were taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center for treatment. They have both been released and Zurita was arrested on DUI charges.