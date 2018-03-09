CHP helicopter captures 'side show' in Stockton

Stockton Police say 100 vehicles were processed and 47 citations issued after multiple law enforcement agencies broke an illegal sideshow last weekend.Police say the event was called "Donut King" and took over multiple intersections in Stockton.Law enforcement moved in and they say 100 vehicles processed, 47 citations issued, 34 traffic stops, 20 vehicle inspections, 10 vehicles were impounded, 10 vehicles were searched, 4 vehicles were referred to the State Referee for inspection, 1 shotgun was recovered, and 1 law enforcement vehicle was vandalized.