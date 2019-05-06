CHP investigating crashing involving school bus east of Reedley

#BreakingNews: Car Vs. School bus just outside of Reedley off Alta & Parlier. Two ambulances on scene at least one person being treated. pic.twitter.com/6dMzKklmRl — Gilbert Magallon (@GilbertABC30) May 6, 2019

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of a crash involving a school bus east of Reedley.Officers say it happened just before 7 a.m. Monday at South Alta and East Parlier Avenues.Photos of the crash show a sedan and school bus collided causing major damage to the front end of the car.Officers say one person was treated for minor injuries and four others complained of pain.They say there was at least one student on the bus.The cause of the crash is under investigation.