CHP investigating crashing involving school bus east of Reedley

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of a crash involving a school bus east of Reedley.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of a crash involving a school bus east of Reedley.

Officers say it happened just before 7 a.m. Monday at South Alta and East Parlier Avenues.

Photos of the crash show a sedan and school bus collided causing major damage to the front end of the car.



Officers say one person was treated for minor injuries and four others complained of pain.

They say there was at least one student on the bus.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News