70-year-old bicyclist hit by two-vehicles in Madera County, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol officers are investigating after a bicyclist was fatally struck by two vehicles in Madera County on Monday morning.

It happened just after 5:30 am.

Investigators say the 70-year-old man was riding his bicycle along Road 26 near Ellis Street when he was struck from behind by an SUV.

The man was thrown from his bike and then hit by another vehicle.

The CHP say both drivers stopped and cooperated with officers.

Investigators say they aren't sure which car killed the man. They added the man did not have lights or reflectors on his bicycle.

Neither driver is expected to face charges, officers say.

