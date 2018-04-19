CHP looking for stolen FFA trailer with awards and 8,000 Disneyland tickets inside

The California Future Farmers of America is asking for your help to find a trailer that was stolen. (KFSN)

By and Ricky Courtney
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The California Future Farmers of America (FFA) is asking for your help to find a trailer that was stolen. The trailer had been loaded with audio/visual equipment, awards, thousands of Disneyland tickets and registration materials for the 90th Annual State FFA Leadership Conference.

The trailer was taken from the organization's headquarters in the town of Galt, not far from the state capitol in Sacramento at about 3:10 am Wednesday.

Image of the suspect vehicle and the trailer that was stolen: a white Wells Cargo double axle box trailer, with license plate number 4KJ1127.


The California Highway Patrol, which is investigating the theft, says the trailer is a white Wells Cargo double axle box trailer, with license plate number 4KJ1127. The suspect's truck is described as a dark-colored, long-bed pickup truck with an extended cab.

If you have information on the trailer or the truck, you are asked to call the CHP at 916-861-1300.

The State FFA Leadership Conference is to be held in Anaheim in the coming days, from April 22nd until April 25th. The trailer was to head from the headquarters to Anaheim soon.

The trailer contained 8,000 Disneyland tickets were to be distributed to the attendees. Because the tickets may be invalidated by Disney, the CHP is telling people to use extra caution when buying passes from unknown sources.
